Azerbaijan's MoD talks high-level service of troops in liberated territories (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Under the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev the service and combat activities of the units stationed in the liberated territories are organized at a high level, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At the same time, the tasks of comprehensive provision and further improvement of the social and living conditions of the units are accomplished in a planned manner.

The construction of modern military infrastructure facilities is successfully continued and other necessary measures are taken to further increase the combat capability of military personnel serving 24 hours a day in areas with harsh climatic conditions and difficult terrain, as well as to maintain a high level of combat readiness.

There are warehouses for storing food and property, barracks, medical points, canteens fully provided with the necessary kitchen equipment, day rooms, office premises, and other facilities to ensure appropriate military service of personnel that is on combat duty.

Military camps are provided with a centralized heating system, electricity, water, sustainable communications, and generators for an uninterrupted power supply.

The Logistics Service constantly controls the uninterrupted provision of servicemen with seasonal clothing, fresh and high-calorie hot meals, as well as the organization of social and living conditions and troops’ service at a high level.