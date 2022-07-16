Azerbaijan's FM, Georgia's PM discuss peace process in South Caucasus (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili as part of a working visit to Georgia on July 16, Trend reports.

Bayramov underscored the strength of friendly relations, good neighborliness, and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The minister stressed that the high-level political dialogue between the two countries and intensive mutual visits of officials give a positive impetus to the further development of bilateral relations.

In turn, Garibashvili expressed satisfaction with the relevant development of Azerbaijan-Georgia relations.

Moreover, the sides exchanged views on economic, trade, energy, transport, and humanitarian cooperation.

Thanking Georgia for organizing the meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers, Bayramov outlined the actions taken to normalize relations during the post-conflict phase.

Garibashvili welcomed the peace efforts to achieve peace and outlined Georgia's support for the process.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.