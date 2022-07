BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree appointing Shahin Baghirov as first deputy chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The temporary performance of duties of the State Customs Committee's chairman is entrusted to First Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee Shahin Baghirov.

The decree comes into force from the date of its signing.