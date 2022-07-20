Armenian armed forces trying to create combat positions in Azerbaijan's Khojaly - Why Russian peacekeepers ignoring it?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. The Armenian armed forces have begun work on creating combat positions in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Shushakand village, Khojaly district, Trend reports.

On July 19, the Armenian armed forces began to carry out engineering and construction work. In response to this illegal activity, units of the Azerbaijani army opened warning fire. The command of the contingent of Russian peacekeepers was also informed about this.

A group of peacekeepers who arrived on the scene sometime later, instead of stopping this illegal activity of the Armenian armed forces, ensured their safety and, moreover, created conditions for the continuation of work.

The question arises: where is the command of the Russian peacekeepers looking?