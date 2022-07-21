Azerbaijan to hold international media forum in Shusha (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 12:56)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Azerbaijan’s Shusha will host the first International Media Forum, organized by the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, on July 22, spokesperson for the agency Saida Shafiyeva told Trend.

According to her, the delegation arriving in Azerbaijan to attend the Media Forum visited the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

"The delegation, consisting of foreign media representatives and experts from nearly 20 countries, was provided with information about the Heydar Aliyev Center, which is considered to be the pearl of the world architecture," Shafiyeva said.