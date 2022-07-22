Azerbaijani reporters worthily performed duties during second Karabakh war - Media Development Agency

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 22. Great victory of Azerbaijan in the second Karabakh war under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev caused great enthusiasm in the media and in all spheres of activity of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency (MEDIA) Ahmad Ismayilov said during the opening ceremony of First International Media Forum in Azerbaijani Shusha city, Trend reports.

“Our journalists, inspired by the tireless work of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to bring the truth about Azerbaijan to the world, worthily performed their professional duty during the war,” Ismayilov said.

"Decree of President Ilham Aliyev ‘On deepening reforms in media sphere in Azerbaijan Republic’, soon after the Karabakh war, reflecting fundamental changes, set new, more responsible tasks for us,” he said.

“The innovations that will be introduced on the basis of the decree will create conditions for stimulating the activities of Azerbaijani media which are based on principles of transparency and satisfaction of citizens, serve the cause of objective and professional information of society, stimulate the application of principles, innovative approaches determined by the global information environment, such as modernization, rationalization, and the widespread use of advanced technologies,” Ismayilov noted.

“New law ‘On Media’ was signed by the president in February this year and is considered as a roadmap for reforms in the sphere of media in Azerbaijan,” he added.

“Purpose of the law is to ensure the security of the country's information space, stimulate the development of local media, improve the information environment, increase the competitiveness and prestige of a reporter profession," Ismayilov said.