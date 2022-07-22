International media forum in Shusha has potential to become global - TASS

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 22. The International Media Forum in Shusha has the potential to become a global event, First Deputy Director-General of Russia's TASS News Agency Mikhail Gusman said at the forum on July 22, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijani journalism will celebrate its 150th anniversary in the near future, and I do hope the International Media Forum will reach the global level by that time," Gusman stated.

He also outlined the injustice Azerbaijan was facing in the international media during the 44-day second Karabakh war.

"The liberated Shusha and Karabakh are integral parts of Azerbaijan, and the entire world community should be aware of this truth. This is one of the primary objectives of the Media Forum," the director-general noted.

Moreover, the first panel discussion on the "Transition to a new type of journalism: convergence and new opportunities" was held within the forum, organized by the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency.