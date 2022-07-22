Secretary General of EANA talks key success factors in media sphere

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 22. Media literacy and enlightenment are key success factors, so improving media literacy is important, Secretary General of European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA) Alexandru Giboi said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the first International Media Forum on ‘Global trends, new challenges in media’ in Azerbaijan’s Shusha, organized by the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency (MEDIA), on July 22.

"It is extremely important to keep the reader's trust. Young journalists need to be trained to look for alternative sources of information, to double-check the facts. Media literacy and media enlightenment are key success factors for the correct delivery of information," Giboi said.

He noted that the media resources are an integral part of a person's daily life, and their role is growing.

"Media resources form trends. In this sense, it is necessary to maintain media ethics, that is, what allows you to remain neutral. It is necessary to explain to novice reporters that they need to be responsible for their words, and for what they broadcast," Giboi said.