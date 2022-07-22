Azerbaijan amends SOFAZ budget for 2022 following presidential decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree about amendments to Decree of the President of Azerbaijan No. 1527 dated December 23, 2021 "On the budget of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022", Trend reports.

According to the decree, the amendments are aimed to clarify revenues and expenditures of the State Oil Fund (SOFAZ).

The amendments envision to:

- replace the "10589701.9" and "12789674.6" numbers (part 1) by the "15789147.9" and "11597136.5" numbers, respectively;

- replace the "8578995.4" number (item 2.1, part 2) by the "14993401.2" number;

- replace the "23290.0" number (item 2.3, part 2) by the "21760.0" number;

- delete the "1216792.9" number from item 2.4;

- replace the "765340.0" number (item 2.5) by the "768703.1" number;

- replace the "10589701.9" number (the "Total" line of the "Amount of revenues" column) by the "15789147.9" number;

- "12710000.0" number (item 3.1) by the "11517500.0" number;

- replace the "27836.0" number (item 3.2) by the "27797.9" number.

According to the amendments, it’s also envisioned to replace the "State program provided for by the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated September 30, 2021 No. 2931 on expanding the opportunities for Azerbaijani youth to study in prestigious foreign higher educational institutions" words (item 3.3) by the words "State program for the education of young people in prestigious higher educational institutions of foreign countries in 2022-2026" approved by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated February 28, 2022 No. 3163.

In the "Total" line of the "Amount of expenses" column, according to the amendments, the number "12789674.6" shall be replaced with "11597136.5".

Besides, within the decree, SOFAZ was instructed to resolve issues arising from it.