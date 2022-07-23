Azerbaijan - open country in relation to media, EANA's chief says

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 23. Azerbaijan is an open country in relation to the media, and the organization level of the International Media Forum in Shusha proves this, Secretary General of the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA) Alexandru Giboi said, Trend reports.

Giboi made the remark on the sidelines of the first International Media Forum on "Global trends and new challenges in mass media", organized by the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency in Shusha city on July 22.

"In today's global crisis, the media needs much more attention, as they are one of the fundamental components of society," he noted.

According to the EANA's chief, without a stable and reputable media, any democracy is susceptible to such phenomena as fake news, disinformation and interference from abroad.

"in these terms, Azerbaijan is no exception. Azerbaijan is playing a very important role on the world stage, and with strong, authoritative media, Azerbaijan can become an even more successful state," Giboi added.

The Secretary General stressed that the holding of the first International Media Forum in Shusha has a symbolic meaning.

He also expressed hope that the tradition of organizing this forum will be continued, as such initiatives should be permanent.

