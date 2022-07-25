Agreement between Azerbaijani and Serbian gov'ts on energy, mining cooperation approved

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree approving the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Serbia on energy and mining cooperation" signed on June 1, 2022 in Baku, Trend reports.

The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan was tasked with the implementation of the agreement's provisions indicated in 'Part 1' after its entry into force, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan - with notifying the Serbian government on the implementation of domestic procedures required for the deal's coming into force.