US continues lending support to Azerbaijan, Armenia in establishing long-lasting peace – US official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. The US continues lending support to Azerbaijan and Armenia in the process of establishing a long-lasting peace, Spokesperson at the U.S. Department of State Ned Price said at a briefing, Trend reports.

According to him, a degree of progress has already been achieved in this regard.

"We think we can continue that momentum through continued engagements and diplomatic conversations with our Armenian and Azerbaijani partners in this case. Senior US officials are engaging with their counterparts at all levels to continue to offer our assistance in the issues as we seek a long-term, comprehensive peace," Price said.