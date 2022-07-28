No int'l institution voiced support in reconstruction of Azerbaijan's Karabakh – Karabakh Revival Fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Not a single international institution has declared its support for reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated Karabakh, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev said at the ASAP Forum 2022, organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation and the Azerbaijani Students and Alumni Platform (ASAP) on July 28, Trend reports.

According to him, the damage caused to the country's liberated territories during the 30-year Armenian occupation is obvious.

"But so far, none of the international institutions have expressed any support in reconstruction activities or landmine clearance carried out in Karabakh. Azerbaijan counts only on its own capabilities and resources. Just as we liberated our lands, we're responsible for their restoration as well," Hajiyev stated.

Speaking of European countries, one should not forget the largeness of the continent, which has an ally as the US, he said.

"Even though two years have passed since the end of the second Karabakh war, we still fail to calculate the damage caused to these territories," Hajiyev said.