NAM Youth Summit held in Azerbaijan's Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Youth Summit is being held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha on July 29, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Ministry said that session participants adopted the documents agreed at Baku session held from July 25 through 28.

According to the ‘Shusha Accord’ (Shusha Agreement), NAM Youth Organization was established on the basis of NAM Youth Network (established on October 4, 2021), on the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as Chairman of the NAM.

Charter of NAM Youth Organization, permanent secretariat of which will be located in Baku, also the logo and flag were approved, on July 29.

An exchange of views took place, within the framework of the event, on the results of the NAM Youth Summit and the further activities of the NAM Youth Organization with the participation of representatives of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Shusha City State Reserve Department, representatives of NAM member countries.