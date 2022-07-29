Azerbaijan makes amendments to decree "On additional measures to ensure social welfare of Constitutional Court's judges"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree amending the Presidential Decree No. 414 dated May 17, 2000 "On additional measures to ensure social welfare of judges of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

In accordance with the new decree, the fifth paragraph of Part 1 of the Presidential Order No. 414 is abolished.

- The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan was tasked with resolving issues stemming from the mentioned order.

The decree took effect on July 1, 2022.