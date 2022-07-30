Finals and gala concert of Mugham TV contest to be held in Azerbaijan's Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Azerbaijan's Shusha city will host the finals of the eighth Mugam TV contest, organized with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation by the Ministry of Culture and Azerbaijan Television on August 5, Trend reports.

On August 6, a gala concert of the Mugham television competition will be held at Jidir Duzu plain, where winners of past years and this year will participate.

The qualifying rounds of the competition are being held from April 9, including in the regions, and the competition itself - from May 10.

The competition was broadcast live on Azerbaijani television twice a week for 15 weeks.

The Mugham television competition has been held since 2005. This year, young participants were also represented.

The winners for both groups will be announced on the evening of the finals, following the decision of the jury.