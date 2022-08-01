Azerbaijan allocates funds for highway construction in Ujar district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on construction of Mususlu–Taza Shilyan–Bargushad–Baghban–Yukhari Shilyan–Boyat–Gazyan highway of Ujar district, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has been allocated 10.1 million manat ($5.9 million) for completing the construction of Mususlu–Taza Shilyan–Bargushad–Baghban–Yukhari Shilyan–Boyat–Gazyan highway, linking seven settlements with a population of 29,000 inhabitants, in accordance with subparagraph 1.26.12 "Allocating funds envisaged for state capital investments in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022".

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance was tasked with providing relevant funds, whereas the Cabinet of Ministers – with resolving issues stemming from the order.