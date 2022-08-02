Zakharova talks Russia's role in delimitation of Azerbaijani-Armenian border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. The delimitation of Azerbaijani - Armenian border is an important part in Russian mediators' efforts to improve the dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during the weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"Moscow's advisory role in this process is documented in the Sochi trilateral summit statement of November 26 2021. A corresponding bilateral commission was established and the first introductory meeting of representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia took place on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border. We are always ready to receive our Azerbaijani and Armenian friends in Russia. We believe that the unique, professional capabilities and competence of our country in terms of delimitation and demarcation in the post-Soviet space can significantly strengthen security on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border and in the region as a whole," she said.