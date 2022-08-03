BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. The land of Absheron is very fertile for growing almonds, President Ilham Aliyev said after inauguration of a almond processing factory of “Azbadam” Limited Liability Company, Trend reports.

"There are a lot of empty spaces here. On our way here, we saw olive groves on both sides of the road. This area used to be empty and was only planted recently. This creates great opportunities. Absheron lands are the most fertile lands for growing olives and almonds. There are still vacant lands here, and they must be used because we will export almonds just like nuts in the future," the head of state said.