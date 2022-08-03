...
Azerbaijan's Baku, Ganja send another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine (PHOTO/VIDEO) UPDATE

Politics Materials 3 August 2022 16:03 (UTC +04:00)

Maryana Akhmedova
Details added (first version posted at 15:26)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. Azerbaijan's Baku and Ganja cities have sent humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in response to the appeals received from Ukrainian cities, Trend reports.

The aid with a total weight of 101 tons (66 tons from Baku and 35 tons from Ganja) included food products with a long shelf life (canned food, tea, dry food, etc.).

The humanitarian cargo will be transported by air to Poland's Warsaw Chopin Airport from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 16:30 (GMT+4).

The Azerbaijani government, as well as Baku and Sumgayit cities, have earlier sent 807 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, consisting of medicines, medical supplies, as well as food products.

