Azerbaijani embassy in UK attacked by radical religious group - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4, The Embassy of Azerbaijan in the UK was attacked by a radical religious group, Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Trend reports.

The information said that after bursting into the embassy building, the vandalizing group members raised religious flags and chanted radical religious slogans on the building's balcony. After local police intervened, the band members were escorted out of the building and detained.

Embassy staff were not injured in the incident. The incident is being investigated by local law enforcement. More information on the results of the investigation will be provided.

Through diplomatic channels, the issue regarding the security of diplomats and diplomatic premises in accordance with the Vienna Convention was raised with UK authorities.