8 people arrested in London for attack on Azerbaijani embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4, 8 people arrested in London on suspicion of illegal entry into the building of the Azerbaijani embassy and causing damage to the building, Trend reports citing British media.

As noted, law enforcement officers arrived at the scene around 16:30 local time after receiving information that a group of protesters broke into the embassy building.

There were no casualties during the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

Recall that on August 4, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland was attacked by a radical religious group.