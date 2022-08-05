Azerbaijani serviceman dies during combat mission (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 14:30)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. Part of a cliff collapsed onto Azerbaijani conscripts Samir Khudiyev and Tahir Aliyev, while they were performing a combat mission on Lachin district's rough terrain on August 5, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, Khudiyev died on the scene within minutes of the injury, whilst Aliyev's condition is assessed as serious.

A criminal case has been initiated on the fact, and the investigation on the matter is currently underway, said the statement.