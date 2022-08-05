Meeting between President Putin and President Erdogan kicks off in Sochi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. The meeting between President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan kicked off in Russia's Sochi, Trend reports.

During the open meeting, President Putin thanked his Turkish colleague for the initiative to sign the grain export deal, as well as to supply Russian fertilizers.

In turn, President Erdogan expressed hope for the beginning of a new stage in Türkiye–Russia relations.

During the meeting, the leaders will discuss Türkiye's military operations in Syria, as well as the construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in the Turkish Mersin province.