Azerbaijani servicemen to participate in International Army Games (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 5 August 2022 18:38 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. Azerbaijani servicemen are on a visit to Russia to take part in the “Tank Biathlon” contest to be held as part of the “International Army Games-2022” at the Alabino training ground in Moscow, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As part of the “International Army Games-2022”, Azerbaijani servicemen will take part in the “Sea Cup” contest to be held in Azerbaijan, including the “Masters of Artillery Fire” contest (Kazakhstan) and the “Sniper Frontier” contest (Iran).

