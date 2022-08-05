Uzbek Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Azerbaijani embassy in UK

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan strongly condemns the provocative attack on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on August 4, 2022, Trend reports citing the press service of Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

"We consider absolutely unacceptable any actions that pose a threat to the life and health of members of diplomatic missions.

We call for a comprehensive investigation of thе incident and bringing all those involved to justice.

The Uzbek side expresses its support for brotherly Azerbaijan in ensuring the security and protection of its citizens abroad."