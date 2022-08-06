Azerbaijani servicemen who posted footage from service on social networks dismissed from army

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. Azerbaijani servicemen who posted service-related footage on social networks have been dismissed from the army, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

It was established that servicemen of the extended active military service of the Azerbaijani army Seymur Suleymanzade and Afet Abdullayeva used smartphones during the service, and published photos and videos related to the service on social media.

As a result, both were dismissed from the ranks of the army for actions contrary to the relevant orders and orders of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The agency once again recalled that serious measures against military personnel who grossly violated the rules of military ethics, as well as the requirements of charters and relevant orders, will continue to be taken.