Discrimination on religious grounds absent in Azerbaijan - Caucasian Muslims Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. The mosques all over Azerbaijan are holding events in connection with the Ashura day, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade told Trend.

"Heads of the religious confessions functioning in Azerbaijan took part in a blood donation campaign. This once again testifies to the absence of discrimination on religious grounds in Azerbaijan," he stated.

"Radicals have committed an act of vandalism against the Azerbaijani Embassy. They defiled the flag of Azerbaijan. The abuse of the flag is the abuse of the whole nation. On that day, the leaders of all religious confessions called me, and we made a joint statement," Pashazade said.