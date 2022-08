BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has ended his working visit to the Republic of Türkiye.

A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Konya Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were seen off by Governor of Konya Vahdettin Ozkan and other officials.