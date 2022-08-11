Azerbaijani team continues preparations for "Sea Cup" contest (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. The Azerbaijani team continues its preparations for taking part in the "Sea Cup" contest to be held within the "International Army Games-2022" in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea, the contest according to the plan, the Defense Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, the military seamen have performed training activities on the "Water inflow control on a coastal training complex" episode.

The seamen from Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, and Kazakhstan will compete in the international contest to be held on August 15-25 of this year.