Major infrastructure projects have been implemented in Aghsu and Ismayilli districts in recent years - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. “Major infrastructure projects have been implemented in Aghsu and Ismayilli districts in recent years. It is possible to say now that most of the infrastructure projects has been completed,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his interview to the Azerbaijan Television in Basgal settlement.

Noting that large-scale projects related to gas, electricity and water supply, as well as road construction, were being implemented in both districts, President Ilham Aliyev said: “Suffice it to say that despite being a mountainous district, gas supply in Ismayilli exceeds 80 percent, while in Aghsu district it is close to 100 percent. In recent years, more than 10 electricity substations have been built in these two districts, so electricity supply is fully ensured. The construction of roads – both village roads and the new part of the Ismayilli-Mughanli road – is also under way.”