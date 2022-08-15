Moscow holds opening ceremony of "Tank Biathlon" contest (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15.The opening ceremony of the "Tank Biathlon" contest, held as part of the “International Army Games-2022”, was conducted at the Alabino military training ground in Moscow, Russian Federation, Trend reports citing the press service of Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

After the opening ceremony, the second crew of Azerbaijani team competed with the Mongolian team in the first division.

Azerbaijani tankmen, who tested their strength in the Individual Race stage, also performed successfully in the next stage of the contest.