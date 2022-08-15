Arson by Armenians of Lachin and Khojaly forests to be assessed in accordance with international law - Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. We strongly condemn the actions that are reflected in the footage showing the burning of Lachin and Khojaly forests by Armenians in recent days, and regard these actions as a crime against nature and environmental terror, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Firdovsi Aliyev said, Trend reports.

He noted that the ecological terror of Armenia against Azerbaijan continues.

"Armenians who illegally settled on the territory of Azerbaijan continue to carry out ecological terror against our people, our nature and natural resources, as well as against humanity as a whole. The Armenians, not limited to burning the forests of Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadly, Kalbajar, the city of Shusha during the occupation, are now harming the environment by burning our forests in Khojaly and Lachin. These actions are a direct confirmation of the hostile attitude towards nature. In addition, they thereby demonstrate that they have nothing to do with these territories," he said.

Deputy Minister noted that these actions will be investigated in more detail and they will be assessed in accordance with international law.