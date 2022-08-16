Representatives of Iranian armed forces visit Azerbaijan's liberated territories (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. The delegation of representatives of the Iranian Armed Forces visited the liberated territories of Azerbaijan with the organization of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The delegation visited Barda and Tartar districts, which were subjected to missile and artillery attacks by Armenia during the 44-day war.

The visit, including the participation of employees of the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan's Baku, will last until August 20.