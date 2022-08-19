Number of words and expressions excluded from Azerbaijani legislation following presidential decree (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 18:05

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law on introducing a number of amendments to the Сodes of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the amendment, a number of words in the code have been replaced with the following words and expressions:

-the expression physical defect is replaced by the expression physical impairment

- the words deaf-mute, blind - to speech, hearing and vision impairment

-the word blind - visually impaired

- the word defects - for violations

- the word retarded - mentally challenged

- the word injury is replaced by handicap

- the word disabled - with an established disability