Number of companies with Kazakh capital in Azerbaijan named

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. Over 15,000 companies with foreign capital are registered in Azerbaijan, 200 of them with Kazakh capital, Chairman of the Management Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov said during the I Kazakh-Azerbaijani Business Council, Trend reports.

According to him, after the liberation of the territories of Azerbaijan from the Armenian occupation, foreign entrepreneurs are showing great interest in restoring these lands.

"Karabakh has great potential for business development in the energy, tourism, transport and logistics fields. The agency has received over 1,100 requests from foreign companies to conduct business in the liberated territories. Kazakhstan accounts for 65 of them," Mammadov said.