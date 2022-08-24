I view this award as sign of respect for entire Azerbaijani people - President Ilham Aliyev about “Altyn Kyran” order

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. I view this award as a sign of respect for the entire Azerbaijani people, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said after he was presented with the “Altyn Kyran” order by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

"Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich, I would like to thank you very much for this high assessment of my work. I am very proud that you have deemed it necessary to award me with the highest order of the brotherly country of Kazakhstan. I will continue to do my best to contribute to the development of our friendly and brotherly relations.

Our peoples are bound together by a common history and common roots. Today, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, as two independent states confidently moving forward along the path to independence, are demonstrating a rapid pace in economic development and addressing social issues. The authority of our countries in the international arena is enhancing. I view this award as a sign of respect for the entire Azerbaijani people. I am particularly proud that you have presented this award to me in person," the head of state said.