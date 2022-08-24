Protocol of first meeting of Kazakh-Azerbaijani Business Council signed (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. The signing ceremony of the protocol of the first meeting of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani Business Council was hosted in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

Deputy Head of Kazakh Mangystau Region Abbat Urisbayev and CEO of Azerbaijani IDEA Ibrahim Alysoy signed the corresponding document.

In addition, within the framework of the first meeting of Kazakh-Azerbaijani Business Council, a document on twinning between Shusha and Turkestan cities was signed.

Documents on twinning between the cities of Mingachevir and Uralsk, a memorandum on the establishment of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani Business Council were also signed.

Furthermore, memorandum of understanding was signed between AZPROMO Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency and the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan. The document was signed by Acting President of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev and Chairman of the Board of the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan Ayan Yerenov.

A cooperation agreement was also signed between the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan and Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan. President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev and Chairman of the Board of the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan Ayan Yerenov signed the relevant document.

The memorandum of Understanding between the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Businesses of Azerbaijan and QazTrade Trade Policy Development Center JSC.

The memorandum of cooperation was also signed between the Azerbaijani Food City Alliance and the Kazakh QazTrade JSC.

Moreover, a partnership agreement was signed between ADY Container LLC and KTZ Express Hong Kong LLC.