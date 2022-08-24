Azerbaijani servicemen fulfill new exercises during 'Sniper Frontier' contest (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. Relevant exercises were fulfilled on the second stage of the 'Sniper Frontier' contest, held as part of the 'International Army Games-2022' in Yazd, Iran, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

According to the exercise terms, targets located at a distance of 300-500 meters were destroyed. Then the targets for the next sniper team, which had overcome the obstacle course, were determined and four targets located at a distance of 400-600 meters were fired.

With accurate fire sniper pairs destroyed five stationary and moving targets were located at distances of 150-200, 200-400, and 300-800 meters.

Then the drawing procedure for the third stage was held with the participation of members of the Board of Referees.

According to the terms of the third stage, snipers will compete in teams.