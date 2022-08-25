Azerbaijan's Ganja and Kazakhstan's Shymkent cities to sign agreement on cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Azerbaijan's Ganja and Kazakhstan's Shymkent cities are looking to sign an agreement on cooperation, the head of the delegation from Shymkent located in Baku Bahadur Narymbetov said, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijani and Kazakh people are fraternal people and they have common culture and traditions.

"I see a great potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan's Baku and Kazakhstan's Shymkent. Preparations are underway to sign an agreement on cooperation between Shymkent and Ganja. Such cooperation will bring closer not only economic relations of countries, but also relations between people. The signing of the agreement between universities will also contribute to the development of education in both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan," Narymbetov added.