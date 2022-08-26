We glad for return of Lachin city, Zabukh, Sus villages to Azerbaijan - Turkish MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. We are glad for the return of Lachin city, Zabukh and Sus villages to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The ministry expressed hope that this important step towards establishing peace and stability in the South Caucasus will contribute to the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, as well as the situation in the region as a whole.

"Türkiye, as before, will continue to support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of fraternal Azerbaijan," the ministry said.