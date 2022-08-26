Visit of diplomats, military representatives accredited in Azerbaijan to Shusha kicks off (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 15:29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Two-day visit of diplomats and military representatives accredited in Azerbaijan to Shusha city has begun, Trend reports.

The plane with the delegation on board landed at Fuzuli International Airport. After getting acquainted with the airport, the members of the delegation will go along the 'Victory Road' to Shusha city.

Within the framework of the visit diplomatic and military representatives will participate in a conference dedicated to the work and plans for the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the use of the potential of urban development in post-conflict, as well as opportunities for international cooperation in general. On the first day, diplomats accredited on a non-resident basis will visit the liberated territories, and on August 27 - diplomats are accredited on a resident basis.

More than 100 diplomats and military representatives from more than 60 countries and 19 international organizations are taking part in the visit.