Diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan get acquainted with destroyed old city center of Fuzuli (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. The diplomatic representatives accredited in Azerbaijan got acquainted with the destruction of Fuzuli city, Trend reports.

Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region Emin Huseynov informed diplomats about the destroyed old city center, as well as reconstruction and rehabilitation works in the city.

More than 100 diplomats and military representatives from more than 60 countries and 19 international organizations are taking part in the visit.

Within the framework of the visit diplomatic and military representatives will participate in a conference dedicated to the work and plans for the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the use of the potential of urban development in post-conflict, as well as opportunities for international cooperation in general.