We are very glad for Azerbaijan returning its lands - Bosnia and Herzegovina's ambassador

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, August 27. We are very glad for Azerbaijan returning its lands, Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina Adis Alagic told reporters in Shusha city, Trend reports.

Alagic also welcomed the intensive process of reconstruction and construction in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

"I would like to convey the greetings of the Bosnian people to the Azerbaijani people. Our peoples have a common history and culture, and most importantly, we have a common vision for the future,” he said.

“We have witnessed how seriously the country approaches the issues of establishing peace and is working on it. We support Azerbaijan in this," added the ambassador.