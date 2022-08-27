Iran continues to expand transport links with Azerbaijan - ambassador

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, August 27. Iran continues to expand transport links with Azerbaijan, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said during trip to the Shusha city.

"An example is the newly built railroads. Iran is not against the creation of the Zangezur corridor, and we have a main corridor with fraternal Azerbaijan. It has been providing communication with Nakhchivan for 30 years. This connection was carried out through Iranian lands, and it is natural that there should be alternative corridors. As for the new corridor, it depends on Azerbaijan and Armenia and is an international issue. The principle of our country is that one country cannot influence the national interests of another country, including neighbors," he said.

Speaking about cooperation in the region, he said that the 3+3 platform will contribute to this.

"The first meeting of this platform was held in Moscow last year. This year it will be held in Tehran. Within the framework of this format, we will be able to solve problems in the region through dialogue. There is progress towards normalization in the region, and there is an intensive process of demining and reconstruction in Karabakh," he added.