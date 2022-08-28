Pakistani FM thanks Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked Azerbaijan, FM wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Thank you Azerbaijan," he wrote, referring to the post of the Azerbaijani embassy in Pakistan about the provision of 2 million dollars assistance by Azerbaijan to Pakistan.

The government of Azerbaijan will provide assistance to Pakistan. The assistance in the amount of $2 million will be provided following the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The funds will be used to eliminate the consequences of heavy rains and floods, which led to numerous casualties and large-scale destruction in Pakistan.