Today there are ample opportunities for further development of relations between Azerbaijan and Morocco - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Today there are ample opportunities for further development of relations between our countries, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to the King of Morocco Mohammed VI, Trend reports.

"On the occasion of the remarkable date – the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Morocco – I am delighted to cordially congratulate you and offer my best wishes to your brotherly people.

We attach particular significance to the friendly ties between our peoples bound by religious and cultural roots. The development of our interstate relations and expansion of cooperation of mutual interest in the past 30 years has been gratifying. In the meantime, I highly appreciate our cooperation and mutual support by our countries within the international organizations, particularly in the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Today there are ample opportunities for further development of relations between our countries. I believe that through our joint efforts, we will capitalize on the existing possibilities and continue to deepen our friendly ties and effective cooperation both on a bilateral and a multilateral basis for the sake of the prosperity of our brotherly peoples," the letter said.