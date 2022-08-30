Azerbaijani MoD holds meeting to discuss army's logistic support issues (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. A meeting chaired by the Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov was held with participation of his deputies, commanders of types of troops, chiefs of main departments, departments, and services of the ministry at the Main Department of Logistics on August 29, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, the meeting participants discussed Azerbaijan Army's logistic support issues.

Hasanov was informed that the issues of high-level logistic support of the Azerbaijan Army’s military personnel are always in the spotlight.

During the meeting it was stressed that by applying the experience of fraternal Türkiye and other advanced countries, proposals were prepared on the logistic support issues in accordance with the service conditions of military personnel, the terrain of an area, and climatic conditions.

Besides, it was noted that the further effective use of machinery and equipment, as well as technical means recently adopted into the armament, is envisaged in all types of troops.

It was also noted that the composition of the combined-arms ration of dry food for military personnel is enriched.

At the meeting it was emphasized that the main purpose of the new proposals is to further improve all types of support for military personnel.

Then an inspection of the new samples proposed in the types of support for military personnel was conducted.

The minister gave relevant instructions on the strengthening of control over all logistic support issues of the Azerbaijan Army’s military personnel and further improving the social and living conditions of servicemen.

Hasanov also gave instructions to the relevant officers on the consideration of new proposals.