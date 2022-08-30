Azerbaijan expects from partners to convince Armenia to co-op on issue of missing persons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. Azerbaijan expects from partners to convince Armenia to sincerely cooperate on the issue of missing persons, said the Head of sector Presidential Administration Habib Mikayilli, Trend reports.

Mikayilli made the remark at a conference on "Identification of missing persons - humanitarian approach" dedicated to the International Day of the Missing Persons and organized by Azerbaijan’s State Commission for the Affairs of Hostages and Missing Persons together with the International Committee of Red Cross.

According to him, Azerbaijan appreciates the recent engagement of the EU. Especially, the statements of the President of the EU Council Charles Michel made last December called for the full resolution of all outstanding humanitarian issues, such as the release of further detainees and addressing the fate of missing persons.

"To solve this issue we need cooperation, political will from the Armenian side is needed," Mikayilli emphasized.

He noted that thanks to the efforts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the issue of missing persons gained more prominence.

"Now we expect from Armenia to provide Azerbaijan with information on exact location of the burial sites and mass graves. After the second Karabakh war, Armenia submitted a few maps on mass graves, but unfortunately we could not find anything," he said.