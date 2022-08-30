Remains from burial sites of Azerbaijani citizens missing in First Karabakh War to be exhumed(UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 11:56

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. A project on the exhumation of remains from burial sites of Azerbaijani citizens who went missing in the first Karabakh war will be implemented together with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Secretary, Head of the Working Group of Azerbaijan’s State Commission for the Affairs of Hostages and Missing Persons Ismayil Akhundov said, Trend reports.

Akhundov made the remark at a conference on "Identification of missing persons - humanitarian approach" dedicated to the International Day of the Missing Persons and organized by the state commission together with ICRC.

"A joint pilot project on the exhumation of remains from six burial sites of Azerbaijani citizens who went missing in the first Karabakh war is planned to be implemented together with the Representative Office of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Azerbaijan," he stated.